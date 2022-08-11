WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday, Aug. 11, marked the deadline for anyone looking to switch parties on their voter registration ahead of the Aug. 23 Democratic primary in Warren County. County residents who need to vote early can do so starting this Saturday.

Early voting will take place at the Warren County Human Services Building in Queensbury, 1340 Route 9; as well as Glens Falls City Hall, 42 Ridge St. in Glens Falls. Early voting will run on the following dates and times leading up to primary election day on Tuesday, Aug. 23:

Saturday, Aug. 13 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 15 Noon – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 17 Noon – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 18 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



No appointments are needed for early voting. The early voting option is open to any registered Warren County voter. Sample ballots can be found through the county website, which residents can also use to request an absentee ballot.