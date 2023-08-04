GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Park Theater Foundation, the charitable arm of Glens Falls’ downtown Park Theater, has its own list of events that extend far past the theater itself, bringing live entertainment to the city’s parks. On Friday, tickets went on sale for those who want to get in early on their next year of membership – and all that comes with it.

The foundation’s 2023/24 season features The Park Presents, the theater’s annual catalog of visiting musicians. Featured guests over the last year include The Small Glories, Suitcase Junket, and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. The foundation also brings cover bands, jazz, and more to town with series like Rewind at the Park, Live & Local, and Third Thursday Jazz.

The schedules for the 2023/24 season have yet to be released, but passes for the next year of entertainment are up now. Prices range from $30 for students and seniors, $45 for individuals, and between $100 and $1,000 for higher tiers. Higher levels come with benefits like 20% discounts, a coffee mug, and VIP parking. Showgoers can become a season ticket holder to get everything from a certain series, or a series ticket holder to mix and match from among them.