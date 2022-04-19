WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County will be passing out free bottled water and dry ice to any residents who have been affected by power outages from the spring snow storm. The items will be distributed at four locations throughout the county.

The distribution will take place on Wednesday, April 20 at the following times and locations:

Chestertown Fire Station, 5885 NY State Route 8, Chestertown, beginning at 12 p.m.

North Creek Fire Department, 134 Main Street, North Creek, beginning at 12:30 p.m. (Fire station will open at 12 p.m. as warming station)

Stony Creek Town Hall, 52 Hadley Road, Stony Creek, beginning at 1 p.m.

Lake Luzerne Town Hall, 539 Lake Ave, Lake Luzerne, beginning at 1 p.m.

The water and dry ice are being provided by National Grid and will be distributed while supplies last.

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services said storm-related power outages may last up to 48 hours. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, more than 12,000 National Grid customers in Warren County were without electricity, with the towns of Chester, Horicon, Lake Luzerne, Johnsburg, Stony Creek, Warrensburg and Thurman with large percentages of town still dark.