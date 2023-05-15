WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rainfall hasn’t come equally across parts of the North Country this spring. On Monday, Washington County put out a warning, declaring a heightened risk of fire spread due to dry conditions.

The Albany office of the National Weather Service says that fine fuels have dried out across the eastern side of New York, due to a lack of rainfall in places like rural Washington County. Fine fuels can include any natural substance that can be ignited and consumed quickly by fire, including cured grass, fallen leaves, and twigs.

In a social media post on Monday morning, the county reported a dry air mass with humidity hovering around 20 percent. In cases where a fire does get started on dead leaves or other materials, winds between 10 and 30 miles per hour could create ideal conditions for rapid spread and highly dangerous consequences. Washington County said the risk may increase on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of Monday, all parts of New York were listed at a high level of fire risk by the DEC’s fire map. Washington, Warren and Saratoga counties are classified as the Upper Hudson Valley/Champlain Fire Danger Risk Area by the state.