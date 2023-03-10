GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT) governs bus routes running between the city of Glens Falls, the village of Lake George, and other communities around southern Warren and western Washington counties. In the summer, its signature white buses are joined by another model – bright red, and a little bit fancy.

GGFT is seeking drivers for its summer trolley buses, which mainly operate the route between Glens Falls and Lake George. Trolley season begins in late June, running through to Labor Day weekend, with buses traveling daily to give summer workers and visitors an easy route to the village.

Requirements for drivers include a Class B CDL license and passenger endorsements. GGFT is offering full- and part-time positions, paying between $20.63 and $22.73 per hour. GGFT also needs year-round vehicle maintenance staff, offering full training. Those interested in getting behind the wheel of a red trolley can contact GGFT at (518) 792-1086.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, GGFT faced a shift in its driver pool. In prior years, the transit authority relied on retired school bus drivers interested in summer work, but has since found that pool to have dried up, with many drivers dropping for health or family reasons.

The GGFT may soon be adding new parts to its engine. Earlier this year, news broke that the Capital District Transit Authority (CDTA) is interested in merging GGFT into its operations. Last year, the CDTA expanded service into Montgomery County, with service routes running to and from the city of Amsterdam.