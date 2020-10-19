Driver, passenger arrested in Plattsburgh after car crashes into motel

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WFFF) — Two people from the Mohawk Valley will have to go to court in Plattsburgh next month. They’ve been arrested after their car crashed into a motel in the Lake City early Saturday.

Sonia Dixon, 39, of Herkimer, New York was driving on Route 9 in Plattsburgh at about 2:30 a.m. when, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, her car slowly rolled through a red light onto the wrong side of the road. Deputies tried to stop her in the parking lot of the Sundance Motel, but they wrote that Dixon refused, hitting both a parked car and the motel itself. No one was hurt; the building and the parked car both had minor damage.

Police accuse Dixon of driving under the influence of both natural and synthetic marijuana. She’s charged with seven different offenses; the most serious is felony aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger younger than 15 in the vehicle. Dixon’s other charges are three misdemeanors and three traffic violations.

Authorities accuse one of Dixon’s passengers—Kareim Lane, 35, also of Herkimer—of giving Dixon the drugs that she’s charged with using. Lane has been arrested for child endangerment and criminal facilitation, both misdemeanors.

