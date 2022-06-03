GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City Mayor Bill Collins has been in conversation with officials, finding the right places to distribute $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. This week, Collins authorized the second major use of those funds so far.

Roughly $2 million in ARPA funds are being spent on upgrades to Glens Falls’ water supply system. That includes tank cleanings, inspections, replacements and repairs – something a busy city water system needs when filtering 1.7 million gallons of water per day.

“These investments are important to the present and the future of Glens Falls,” said Collins in a release on Friday. “Because clean, high-quality drinking water and proper wastewater treatment support both residential growth and business development.”

Water was emptied from all five of the city’s drinking water filtration tanks, as was the sand that is used in the filtration process. Some worn and broken components were replaced, and the fiberglass filter cells used to filter water moving through the citywide system were repaired. The 30,000-gallon tanks also received high-performance coating, as well as fresh sand. The drinking water system has been in continuous use, according to Glens Falls Sewer & Water Superintendent Bill Norton.

That’s phase 1 done, but a water system is a complex thing to manage. Next up, the city is set to repair and refurbish two primary clarifiers – the first step in Glens Falls’ wastewater treatment process – at the city wastewater treatment plant. The clarifiers were first installed in 1936 – later joined by two more in the 1980s – and remove solids, oils, and grease suspended in water.

Both of the elder clarifiers have fractured concrete in need of repair, sidewalks that could use re-coating, and resurfacing of six effluent weirs, which control the flow of water. Both will also receive a layer of epoxy, to prolong their continued life.

“As mayor, I want to ensure that we are working to keep Glens Falls moving forward, and these upgrades on our water and wastewater systems will help to do just that,” said Collins. “I want to also thank all the employees at the Water & Sewer Department for their hard work to keep water flowing and wastewater processing while these projects were being completed.”

The $6 million in ARPA funds at Glens Falls’ disposal is only half of the whole. All told, the city was approved for around $12.4 million in funding. ARPA funds can be used for revenue replacement, COVID-19 impact mitigation, and investment in water, sewer and broadband.

So far in Glens Falls, it’s been a water- and sewer-centric affair. Last summer, Dix Avenue was torn up and worked hard upon, as part of an extensive stormwater and sewer project that separated water and sewer. Parts of Walnut, Lawrence and Maple streets were also impacted by the several months of work it took to replace pipes and give the city a new set of arteries.