LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A family-friendly drag storytime hour planned for this Saturday, April 15, at Rockwell Falls Public Library has been postponed. The library announced the change in a Facebook post on Thursday, after hearing from a group of concerned residents at a library meeting on Tuesday night.

“We feel that it is necessary for us to do additional research into the performer and the content of the show, and to share that information with the community,” the library board said in a statement on Thursday. “No future date has yet been set for a future scheduling of the event, but the decision of whether or not the program will be presented at Rockwell Falls Library will be announced to the public no later than June 1, 2023.”

At a Tuesday night meeting of the Rockwell Falls board of directors, around 40 Lake Luzerne residents attended in protest of the storytime hour, featuring Albany-based drag performer Scarlet Sagamore. Residents said they felt that Sagamore’s presence among children would endanger them and expose them to content inappropriate for minors. Several community members also attended in support of the event.

The planned storytime hour would feature Sagamore reading three children’s books to a young audience, followed by a song and a craft. In a conversation with NEWS10 on Wednesday, Sagamore said that there would be no inappropriate or sexual content during the event, and that her persona as a whole is not sexual or provocative in the way that concerned residents may think. Sagamore performs comedy-centric shows regularly around the Capital Region.