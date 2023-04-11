LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rockwell Falls Public Library is set to host its first-ever drag queen story hour. On Saturday, April 15, drag queen entertainer Scarlet Sagamore comes to Lake Luzerne.

Scarlet Sagamore will hold a storytime for all ages from 10:15 to 11 a.m. The story hour features songs and crafts, giving kids the chance to make their own crowns to wear. Sagamore performs at events in the Capital Region including brunches and outdoor events.

“This gives us the opportunity in sticking with our vision statement to be at the programming forefront within SALS (Southern Adirondack Library System), providing opportunities for our patrons to participate in cultural growth,” wrote Rockwell Falls Public Library in an announcement on social media. The library holds regular storytime events, as well as other educational events, like an upcoming Adirondack Raptors presentation on April 27.

Rockwell Falls Public Library is located at 19 Main St. in Lake Luzerne.