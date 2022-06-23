JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you have ever taken a drive on Route 8 in Johnsburg, you have undoubtedly seen the eyesore that was the former Johnsburg Garage. Abandoned by its owners decades ago after it closed, the former Plymouth dealership and repair shop sat decomposing for years because of fears of contamination at the property.

The former Johnsburg Garage. (Photo: Warren County)

Warren County officials announced Tuesday that the building had been knocked down. County Department of Public Works (DPW) Superintendent Kevin Hajos said the property should be cleared up by the end of this week, June 24.

The cleanup comes thanks to a Warren County program that tackles abandoned properties, getting them back on the tax rolls or putting them to other uses. It is funded by proceeds from auction of foreclosed properties.

The Town of Johnsburg plans to take over the site and is looking into creating a park there. A nicer view could certainly be on the horizon, at the corner of Route 8 and Oven Mountain Road.