DOT: Watch for alternating lanes on Route 196, Route 149

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is notifying drivers to expect an alternating single lane of traffic with flaggers on a segment of Route 196 (Maple Street) and on two stretches of Route 149 (Quaker Street and West and East Main Street) in Washington County beginning Monday.

DOT says crews will be on Route 196 from U.S. Route 4 (Main Street) to just east of County Route 37 (Burgoyne Avenue) in the Village of Hudson Falls and Town of Kingsbury to repave the road and replace sidewalks. Work is scheduled to occur weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from April 12 to early May, and again from July 5 through early August.

Crews will be on State Route 149 from the intersection with State Route 22/County Route 26 (Church Street) to the Vermont state line in the Village and Town of Granville to repave the road and make sidewalk ramp repairs weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from April 15 through mid-May.

Workers will be on State Route 149 (Ann Street) between the Warren County line and U.S. Route 4 (George Street) in the Town and Village of Fort Ann to repave the road and install sidewalk ramps at intersections with Queen Anne Drive, Catherine Street and Route 4. Work is scheduled for weekdays from April 19 through mid-July starting at 6 a.m. in most locations and at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Route 149 and Route 4. Work is scheduled to end at 3 p.m. daily.

DOT adds that all work is weather permitting.