LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lake George United Methodist Church is holding a food drive throughout the month of March, in an effort to restock the shelves at a local food pantry feeding those in need. Throughout the month, donations are being collected to benefit the Lake George Caldwell Presbyterian Church Food Pantry.

Throughout March, canned and other non-perishable food items can be dropped off at Lake George United Methodist Church, located at 78 Montcalm St. in the village. Donations will be collected on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon; Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon; and Sunday mornings for an hour before and after the 9 a.m. Sunday service.

The Caldwell Presbyterian Food Pantry can be reached by phone at (518) 668-2613 with any questions.