QUEENSBURY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, a Ford truck pulls up at the Route 9 Walmart with a cause in mind. Nemer Ford’s Operation Adopt-a-Soldier drive is returning to the superstore this holiday season – and, as always, they’re looking for the community to step up and help.

Operation Adopt-a-Soldier will be out in front of the Queensbury Walmart on Sunday, Dec. 11, as well as Sunday, Dec. 18, collecting donations for care packages to send to soldiers in various branches of military service abroad. The operation has been championed locally by the Nemer Ford Dealership in Queensbury for nearly 12 years.

The donation drive will visit Walmart from 9 a.m. to between 3 and 4 p.m. on both days. In addition, donations are being accepted at Nemer Ford on Quaker Road until Wednesday, Dec. 21. Donations sought by the effort include:

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Cookies

Canned foods

Dry foods

Candy

Instant coffee

Microwave meals

Candy bars

Pringles chips

Hard candy

Pens and pencils

Maxi Pads

Dehydrated foods

Bar soap

Tissues

Razors

Ramen noodles

Canned soups

Beef jerky

Dried fruits and nuts

Trail mix

Energy bars

Cough drops

Canned meals

Gum

Eye drops

Hand cream

Toilet paper

Phone cards

Shampoo

Foot powder

First aid items

Cards

Lil Debbie’s brand snack cakes

Canned tuna

In January, Nemer Ford will hold those donated goods in two trucks on their showroom floor. From there, they will be packed up and sent to Operation Adopt-a-Soldier’s base in Wilton, where they will be shipped by the box to servicemen and women all across the world. Some go to specific soldiers, and others are meant for whole groups to share.