QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you have documents in need of disposal, from tax returns and junk mail to old files, you want to make sure they get disposed of thoroughly. This weekend, the Aviation Mall is hosting an event to send those documents on their finely-shredded way to the garbage.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, anyone with documents to shred can drop them off at the Aviation Mall’s front east parking lot between 9-11 a.m. for safe disposal. Any individual can bring up to five boxes of up to 24″ x 12″ x 10 1/4″ in size, full of anything that needs to get shredded. Mobile shred trucks will be onsite, to dispose of documents on the spot.

If you’re wondering if your documents qualify, here’s the good news: If they’re paper, it’s likely that they do. Junk mail, tax returns, checks, files, manilla folders and documents containing personal information will all be accepted.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate while dropping off documents. All food donations will benefit Wait House, a nonprofit aiding homeless youth using resources including emergency shelter, individual case management, and goal planning services, as well as life skill tutoring and job skill training.

The community shred day will be held rain or shine on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is a collaboration between the Aviation Mall, Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Confidata, which will be handling the documents. Confidata serves document disposal needs across areas including Albany, Syracuse, Binghampton and Utica.