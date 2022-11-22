GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Park Street, change is afoot. Over the weekend, new business Park & Elm opened across the street from the Park Theater, in a building renovated by the same operators who work on the other side of the road. Park & Elm is bringing a market and lunch fare to downtown Glens Falls at 15-25 Park St. Soon it will offer even more, coming from across the way.

The weekend served as the last of regular dinner service for Doc’s Restaurant, the fine dining establishment that operates inside the Park Theater building. Moving forward, the staff who have served locally-sourced foods there for dinner and special events will continue serving up their craft, but will be moving across the street in order to do so.

“Over the next few weeks, our team will be moving to their new home, across the street at Park & Elm,” Park Street Hospitality wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. “As we begin this new chapter, we want to take a moment to thank everyone who supported the dining room at Doc’s Restaurant over the years. We greatly appreciate your support, and look forward to welcoming you to our new location.”

In the meantime, Park & Elm’s market and lunch service will be open through Thanksgiving week, operating 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 22-23. The market will operate for limited hours on Thanksgiving, open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will close Friday and Saturday. An opening date for Park & Elm’s restaurant space was not announced as of Tuesday.

The Park & Elm project has been years in the making. 15-25 Park St. was purchased in 2019 by Miller Mechanical, the family construction and renovation business owned by the same family behind Park Street Hospitality.

Although dinner at Doc’s may be over in the traditional sense, the restaurant under the theater isn’t going away. It will still operate as a caterer for any event that needs it at the theater.