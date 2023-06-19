LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month, Lake George’s local arts organization is hosting a summer cruise set to bring disco fever out onto the water. The Queen of American Lakes becomes a soundstage this week at the Disco Fever Summer Cruise.

From 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, DJ Absolute Sound will play audience-favorite hits aboard the Adirondac, a cruise boat operated by Waterfront Cruises at 2 Kurosaka Lane in the village of Lake George. Boarding starts at 6:30 p.m. and dressing up is encouraged. The evening of fun includes prizes for best dressed, as well as food and drink to keep the fun running.

The cruise is a good time for a good cause, benefitting the Lake George Arts Project, which operates a gallery in the village and is heavily involved in the North Country’s professional and student arts scenes. Tickets are priced at $35 ahead of the event, or $40 day-of.

Earlier in June, the gallery published its 38th annual Talent Unlimited Literary Arts Journal, featuring writing and art by students around the region.