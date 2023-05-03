SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A safety training event in rural Washington County aims to prepare county residents for severe weather and disaster conditions. A session in a statewide preparedness program comes to the town of Salem.

The Salem Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the New York Citizen Preparedness Training Program from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7. The program is being held in response to an increase of strong and severe weather events nationally.

The program is designed to help any resident get prepared for a natural disaster. Training includes an introduction to natural and man-made disasters, as well as a look into what kinds of supplies and planning go into being ready for anything.

The Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. is located at 53 South Main St. in the town of Salem. No advance registration is required.