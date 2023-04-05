GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All Abilities Productions, the Glens Falls area’s up-and-coming theater troupe with a focus on those with physical and mental disabilities, is getting closer to going onstage. The troupe has announced it will debut with a performance of “Snoopy!! The Musical” next spring.

The first-ever All Abilities Productions show is set to come to the Charles R. Wood Theater in April 2023. Written by “Peanuts” newspaper comic creator Charles M. Schultz, the musical focuses on the world of the classic comic as told from the perspective of Charlie Brown’s iconic dog. Characters like Lucy and Linus can be seen through a new lens in the family-friendly production, with music by Larry Grossman and lyrics by Hal Hackady.

A year out, All Abilities Productions now intends to put work into casting, and setting up production. Auditions are to be announced in the future. “Snoopy!!” is set to hit the stage at Charles R. Wood Theater on Friday and Saturday, April 26-27, 2024.

All Abilities Productions was founded last year by Andy O’Rourke, an actor with cerebral palsy, alongside co-founder Terry Kempf. In the proceeding year, the organization has spent a great deal of time fundraising in order to host its first show featuring disabled actors, musicians and more talents from the Glens Falls area.