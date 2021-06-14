Democrat announces campaign to challenge Stefanik for 21st district

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A democratic candidate has announced he will challenge North Country representative Elise Stefanik for the 21st Congressional District.

Glens Falls native Matt Putorti announced his candidacy in a video on social media. Putorti is a lawyer, who said his campaign will focus on healthcare and education.

Stefanik has been a big supporter of former Pres. Donald Trump and was recently named Republican Conference Chair, the third highest ranking position among House republicans.