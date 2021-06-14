Democrat announces campaign to challenge Stefanik for 21st district

North Country
Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A democratic candidate has announced he will challenge North Country representative Elise Stefanik for the 21st Congressional District.

Glens Falls native Matt Putorti announced his candidacy in a video on social media. Putorti is a lawyer, who said his campaign will focus on healthcare and education.

Stefanik has been a big supporter of former Pres. Donald Trump and was recently named Republican Conference Chair, the third highest ranking position among House republicans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire