DEC urges caution as Adirondack rivers swell with heavy rains

NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — Heavy and frequent rains across the state have swollen rivers in Adirondack Park. Officials are urging hikers and outdoor recreationists to use caution.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is warning residents and visitors that trails, campgrounds, and popular water recreation areas in the Adirondacks are flooding due to weeks of high precipitation. Be cautious in and around areas of high water.

The DEC recommends abiding by the following safety precautions if near flooded spots:

  • Do not attempt to cross high, fast-moving rivers or streams without a bridge
  • Exercise extreme caution when paddling or swimming in moving water
  • Wear a properly-fitted flotation device when paddling and boating
  • Be careful entering and exiting boats
  • If camping near water, be prepared to move if water begin to rise
  • Do not drive through flooded waters

Additional safety tips for all forms of outdoor recreation can be found on the DEC website.

