ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is looking for input on a plan regarding nature and public recreation on land in the Edinburgh and Corinth Conservation Easement Tracts, an area of land located in Saratoga County. The DEC has held a public comment period that ends this week on how to manage the land, which includes access to a fire tower trail and maintenance of a snowmobile trail system.

The draft Recreation Management Plan applies to a total of 13,730 acres of the Edinburgh and Corinth Conservation Easement Tracts. The draft includes the continued management of 22 miles of snowmobile trails running between Great Sacandaga Lake and the towns of Greenfield and Corinth. Those trails are popular among local snowmobiling communities.

The draft also affects Spruce Mountain Fire Tower. The fire tower is at the end of a foot trail accessed near the state land boundary. The tower is part of a 2.5-acre land parcel within Licox Lake Wild Forest. The draft recommends that the trail remain closed during big game hunting season, a regular practice currently in place.

“DEC’s goal is to protect the natural resources of the Edinburgh and Corinth Conservation Easement Tracts, provide opportunities for outdoor recreation for residents and visitors alike, and ensure these lands are an asset to their communities and benefit local economies,” said Regional Director Joe Zalewski in a release regarding the land.

The public comment period runs until the end of the day on Friday, June 10. Public comment can be directed by email to R5.UMP@dec.ny.gov, or by mail to Allison Buckley, Natural Resource Planner, NYS DEC, P.O. Box 1316, Northville, NY 12134.