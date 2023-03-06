ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like so many around the Adirondacks, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is on the hunt for summer staff. On Monday, the DEC put out a call to those who want to work at facilities at parks across the Adirondacks and Catskills.

The DEC is set to host job fairs on-site at two state locations, both on Thursday, March 16. Those seeking Adirondack jobs can visit the Warrensburg DEC Regional Office from noon to 7 p.m. at 232 Golf Course Road, Warrensburg. Those interested in working in the Catskills can visit the Ray Brook DEC Regional Office from 1-5 p.m. at 1115 Route 86, Ray Brook.

Every year, the DEC hires over 500 seasonal employees to work at 52 public campgrounds across the two regions. Open positions include supervisors, lifeguards, security, maintenance and booth workers. Some positions start as early as May, but schedules are flexible for many. See the DEC website for more information in individual jobs.