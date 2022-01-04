DEC forest rangers rescue injured ice climber

North Country

ice climber rescue DEC north elba

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers rescued an ice climber, who fell approximately 50 feet at Pitchoff Mountain and injured both legs. (NYSDEC)

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers rescued an ice climber in Essex County.

On December 27, the DEC said a 49-year-old ice climber from Pennsylvania fell approximately 50 feet while on Pitchoff Mountain in the town of North Elba. The climber was wearing a helmet but injured both legs in the fall.

A nearby guide, who is a member of a DEC-trained volunteer climbing rescue team, saw the climber in danger. The guide reached the climber at the cliff, performed a mid-face rescue, and lowered the man to base.

Five forest rangers then went to the base of the climbing area and took the injured climber to an ambulance.

