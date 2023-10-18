GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Things keep happening on South Street. Many of them are culinary, like the imminent opening of the Golden Monkey Lounge right next door to an upcoming taco shop. Across the street, the city breaks ground this Friday on a state-funded farmers market project years in the making. But the street is growing to serve other needs, too.

This weekend, Country Meadows Academy opens its doors at 86 South St. to let the Glens Falls community know that there’s a new childcare option in town. On Saturday, Oct. 21, families can visit the facility from 9 to 11 a.m. to learn what’s in store there for their children.

Country Meadows Academy will be open to kids between 6 weeks and 5 years old. The team is trained on the “Reggio Emilia” method, an educational philosophy based on self-directed and experimental learning for young children. The method is named after the municipality of Reggio Emilia, Italy, where it was implemented in the 1970s. At Country Meadows, kids will get chances to learn from their environments, going outside and interacting with items from the everyday world as well as educational materials.

Enrollment at the daycare is expected to begin next week. The daycare is still looking for more infant-level teachers to join the team. Country Meadows can be reached at (518) 804-1020 for more information.

Families in Glens Falls may be familiar with 86 South St. The location has been a daycare before, previously as the home of It’s a Kidz World, a childcare center that closed in 2022.