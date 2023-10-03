LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, the Lake George Music Festival turns a slice of August into the greatest time of the year for local lovers of classical music. With one summer over, the festival recently announced its dates for the next.

This week, festival organizers announced that the 2024 Lake George Music Festival will tune up and start playing from Aug. 11-22, 2024. Next year’s list of resident and guest artists will be unveiled over the coming months, along with announcements of other special events.

Every year, the festival brings over 100 performers and conductors to the village of Lake George. They include students and professionals from around the world, many of whom come back in future years. Most performances are hosted by Fort William Henry at their Carriage House space, with some others coming to Shepard Park in the village.

The festival also recently announced that an alumnus would be returning in a new capacity. Lauren Williams, who has played oboe for the festival since 2017, started a new position as the festival’s general manager and orchestral librarian. Williams’ first day was Sunday, Oct.1.