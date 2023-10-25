GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack’s bastion of culinary expertise on Hudson Avenue is holding a special dinner this weekend in celebration of southern soul food and African American roots. Soul Food Night comes to Seasoned on Saturday, Oct. 28.

From noon to 6 p.m., visitors to the 14 Hudson Ave. restaurant can expect traditional soul food like fried chicken, collard greens, black-eyed peas, sweet potato pie, pig’s feet, and macaroni and cheese. Seasoned is operated by SUNY Adirondack culinary students, under professional instruction and supervision, and works as a way to give students new experiences while feeding the community – and supporting a good cause.

“SUNY Adirondack is proud to partner with our friends at the Glens Falls NAACP,” said SUNY Adirondack President Kristine D. Duffy. “Both organizations are committed to education and equity — key components of a thriving community.”

Meals are priced at $22 for adults, $18 for students, and $15 for kids, with an additional $5 for those ordering macaroni and cheese, and an additional $7 for those who want a taste of pig’s feet. Guests can sit down to eat, or order takeout.

All proceeds benefit the Glens Falls NAACP, which has been in operation since 1966 and operates community scholarships and educational programs, as well as founding a local film festival and an annual birthday celebration for Martin Luther King Jr.

Seasoned recently got a shoutout nearby on South Street. The city of Glens Falls broke ground last Friday on a new farmer’s market and event space on the street, fueled by a longstanding Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from New York. The 14 Hudson building was part of that same burst of funding – and represents the first DRI project of its kind in New York.