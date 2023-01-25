GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crandall Public Library is seeking artistic talent to contribute to a new art show hosted by its resident center for local history and culture. The library’s Folklife Center is seeking artists to capture the Champlain Canal, through whatever form they use.

The library is seeking contributors to “Through Inland Waters: Champlain Canal at 200,” a juried art show to run in April. All submissions must either depict or be directly inspired by the Champlain Canal, which meets its southern terminus in the Washington County town of Whitehall. A feeder to the canal runs through Glens Falls.

Artists are invited to take part regardless of discipline, medium or experience. All entries must be ready to mount and hang, and must be no larger than 36 x 36 x 10 inches in size. Freestanding sculpture work will not be considered.

Artists interested in adding to the collective vision of the canal can fill out an application form upon dropping their work off at the Folklife Center, located in the library’s basement off the Glen Street entrance. A maximum of two submissions per artist will be welcomed. Submissions must be delivered by Wednesday, March 29. Any art sold during the exhibition will result in 100% of funds going to the artist, with no commission.

“Through Inland Waters” is set to open on Monday, April 3, and run until Friday, April 28. An opening reception is planned for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Jurors for the exhibition include mixed-media artist Jon Segan, folklorist Todd DeGarmo and photographer Kevin Rogan. Tisha Dolton can be reached at the Folklife Center at (518) 792-6508, ext. 292, or at pdolton@sals.edu, for more information.