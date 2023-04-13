GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday, April 22, is Earth Day. In downtown Glens Falls, Crandall Public Library is celebrating the day by inviting the community to bring their old electronics in for recycling – no computer too old, no smartphone too cracked.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, all library visitors are invited to bring household electronics in for safe recycling. Accepted items include computers, laptops, monitors, keyboards, printers, cell phones, and other household electronics. All items can be brought to the library’s parkside entrance, facing out into City Park. Those bringing in computers and other electronics that could contain personal information are asked to reset them to factory settings before bringing them in.

While you’re dropping off your devices, other events are being held at the library in celebration of Earth Day. A program running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Christine L. McDonald Community Room will give visitors of all ages a chance to make DIY eco-friendly products including beeswax food wraps, hand soaps and cleaners. Kids can make bug hotels, bee baths and seed pods. Warren County Master Gardeners will table inside the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., sharing growing tips and other gardening information.

Crandall Public Library is just one place to go for a suitably eco-focused Earth Day. Find out where else to celebrate nature and help the environment this Earth Day.