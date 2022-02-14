WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Washington County announced a death stemming from COVID-19 infection. The county reported the death of a 91-year-old resident who had recently been hospitalized for an infection. The resident had been vaccinated.

Washington County confirmed 80 COVID-19 cases on Monday. The county had 2 hospitalizations, and a 7-day average positive test rate of 5.9%.

Contact tracing for new COVID-19 cases are being handled by New York State. Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus via an at-home test can report their case to Washington County online.

Every Wednesday in February, Washington County is hosting a booster clinic for coronavirus vaccines. The clinics are held at the Washington County Public Health office at 415 Lower Main St. in Hudson Falls.