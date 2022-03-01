WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday morning, Washington County Public Health reported a total of 30 COVID-19 cases. Those included two hospitalized cases. The county’s 7-day positive coronavirus test rate stood at 4.5%.

The update included a new death stemming from coronavirus in the county. The individual was in their 80s, and had been vaccinated.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the caregivers of our lost community member,” Washington County Public Health said in Tuesday morning’s daily update. To date, there have been 85 deaths related to coronavirus infection in Washington County.

On Monday, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that COVID-19 face mask requirements affecting public schools would be lifted starting Wednesday. Washington County responded in their update.

“Our community school leaders are continuing to plan for the lifting of the masking requirement in routine school operations, however we all await the official guidance from our state partners relative to some situations that may continue to require the need for masking under certain circumstances (positive cases, exposures, etc.). We continue to recognize and appreciate the dedicated and challenging work of our school leaders, staff, students and school communities over the last two years in helping to keep our school facilities and communities healthy, safe and our children in school as much as possible,” the county wrote.

Washington County continues to offer COVID-19 at-home test kits for pickup at county locations. Kits can be picked up at Washington County Municipal Center and the Washington County Public Health Department building in Fort Edward, both from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.