WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The gateway to the Adirondack Park, Warren County is home to a lot of outdoor recreation, like biking on the Warren County Bikeway from Glens Falls to Lake George, or hitting some of the many hikes north of the lake. The county maintains a map of recreation, like hiking trails, parks and beaches. This week, that map has been relaunched with a new look.

The Warren County New York Recreation Mapper has undergone an overhaul. It splits the North Country recreation world into categories for hiking, winter events, parks, bike trails, and water activities including swimming and boating. Each category has its own stats listed.

For example, the biking listing for the Three Mountain Ride along the Schroon River lists the type of ride (road ride,) distance (43.9 miles) and elevation (a high of 3401 feet to a low of 3398 feet.) It also features directions and a description of what riders are in for. Hike listings include mileage, elevation, and whether a trail is single-direction or out-and-back.

Those consulting the map by phone can click on a GPS link sending them to the location on Google Maps. All maps are downloadable, making them easy to take a long if you’re venturing somewhere where cell service may be scarce, which becomes more likely as one ventures further north.

Warren County’s recreational offerings include 65 hiking trails, 63 parks, 45 beaches and boat launches, and 21 bike trails. Recently, the DEC announced a set of easement grants set to protect forest lands in New York from development and climate change. Two of those grants are aimed at Warren and Washington counties, including the entry to the Adirondack Park.