QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A pair of trails run through Warren County, providing a path for biking, walking, skiing, and more from Lake George to the line where Queensbury meets Fort Edward. Warren County is looking for input on how well those trails are kept.

The county released a survey this week looking for input on the state of the Warren County Bikeway and the Feeder Canal Trail. Questions on the survey include age group, how often children are brought to the trail, and what areas are used most frequently. The county is also looking to learn how people are using the trail (walking, biking, running, skiing, snowshoeing); and what kinds of destinations are in mind.

“Our multi-use trails provide people of all ages and abilities with a safe place to recreate, exercise, and socialize,” said Warren County Planner Ethan Gaddy. “However, there are some missing connections between the Warren County Bikeway, downtown Glens Falls, the Feeder Canal Trail and Hudson Falls that could be made. Input from residents will help the county prioritize certain types of improvements whether it be road crossings, signage, or neighborhood connections.”

Survey information will go to the Warren County Department of Planning and Community Development. The department is looking to figure out where the trail could use improvements, including those that help it to meet ADA compliance. Road crossings, connections to downtown Glens Falls, and other amenities are on the docket.

An informational website has been created to share information as the study progresses. Survey data will be collected into October, with an in-person meeting planned at a future date yet to be determined.

The Warren County Bikeway comprises 9.4 miles, connecting Battlefield Park in Lake George to Queensbury and Glens Falls. The Feeder Canal Trail runs 9 miles, starting from Richardson Street in Glens Falls and ending at Factory and Wing Streets in Fort Edward.