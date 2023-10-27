GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The legacy of two country music stars is coming to Glens Falls. Georgette Jones, daughter of Tammy Wynette and George Jones, comes to the Charles R. Wood Theater just before Halloween.

Georgette Jones joins the “Kevin Richards Presents” country music series on Sunday, Oct. 29, with a 3 p.m. show at the Glen Street theater. The show is described as a tribute to country music royalty, featuring songs and stories from the world of country music. It also includes an opening act by David Ahl and Renee Lussier of Skeeter Creek.

Tickets are on sale through the Charles R. Wood Theater box office. Earlier this year, Kevin Richards brought the Country Concerts Close Up series to town, which included shows with Billy Gilman, Larry Gatlin, Randy Travis, and more.