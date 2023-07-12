WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two North Country counties are working together to foster a better future for area children. Warren and Saratoga counties are looking to cultivate home-based childcare businesses across both sets of communities.

Up for grabs is $205,000 in federal grant funding, secured by the pair of counties for use in various capacities by anyone looking to start a daycare business from their home. That money can go to state-mandated training, materials, and fees in order to get a new daycare business off the ground.

“We are excited to support new childcare providers with opening their own businesses,” said Warren County Workforce Development Director Liza Ochsendorf. “This is a great opportunity for informal child care providers to be trained for free and to upgrade their services to become a licensed business. This funding may also appeal to stay-at-home parents, educators, or anyone looking for a career change who has a passion for helping children.”

Childcare training required by New York State will be available locally. Southern Adirondack Child Care Network and Brightside Up are set to facilitate care training in Warren and Saratoga counties as needed.

The cooperation between regions came to be after an informal coalition on child care came to be in 2020. The coalition conducted a survey in both Saratoga and Warren counties from late 2020 into 2021, gathering information on the availability of childcare, especially as affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who wants to apply for funding can reach out to different places depending on where they live. Warren County residents can call the Warren County Career Center at (518) 743-0925, or Southern Adirondack Child Care Network at (518) 798-7972. Saratoga County residents can reach out to the Saratoga County Career Center at (518) 884-4170, or Brightside Up at (518) 426-7181.