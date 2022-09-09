GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While the village of Lake George purrs with the sound of classic car engines of all types, the city of Glens Falls is hosting its own celebratory weekend of automobile affection. If you’re passing through town, keep an eye out for Corvettes – not that you’ll have to look very hard.

The 30th annual VettFest is back in Glens Falls this weekend. A free car show will be hosted on Maple Street and City Park downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 11. The event is operated by Adirondack Corvettes in cooperation with the Queensbury Hotel, which already had a banner up welcoming the shining chrome as of Friday.

Entry is free to come and see the cars, but there are opportunities to give to local good causes. Raffles and 50-50s will benefit Operation Santa Claus, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, and Operation At Ease.