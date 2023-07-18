HORICON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, New York State Forest Rangers responded to an emergency call on an Adirondack trail. On Tuesday, July 11, two rangers responded to a report of an injured hiker on Stevens Mountain.

Rangers located a 53-year-old Cortlandt Manor man at around 11:22 a.m. The man had sustained a shoulder injury, which was treated. The hiker was brought down the mountain and to nearby Camp Reed at around 2:44 p.m.

Stevens Mountain is located near Brant Lake, Route 8 and Curtis Read Road. The mountain features the Stevens, Little Stevens and No. 8 Mountain Loop Trail, a 10-mile hiking trail.