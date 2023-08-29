TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fall air is coming to the Lake George and Lake Champlain area. That doesn’t mean an end to history and fun at Fort Ticonderoga, though. The fort is pulling out its autumnal stops with a corn maze, apple picking, foliage views and more.

Find out what to expect at Fort Ticonderoga this fall:

Self-guided corn maze A six-acre corn maze with a new design each year, featuring historical clues related to Fort Ticonderoga and the region

King’s Garden apple picking Pick apples growing from the Pell family orchard at the fort’s King’s Garden area

Daily boat cruises Narrated boat cruises on the Carillon featuring sonar readings, shipwrecks, and more on the surface of Lake Champlain Rides run daily Tuesday-Sunday until Oct. 13

Mt. Defiance foliage views Hikes and vehicle rides up Mt. Defiance to see the fall foliage, featuring picnic tables at the summit

Heritage, Harvest & Horse Festival Annual festival on Sept. 30 featuring oxen, wagon rides, and other daily activities



Fort Ticonderoga comprises 2,000 acres of land. The fort holds programs throughout the year featuring the history of the Ticonderoga area.