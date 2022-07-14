MORAVIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A convicted sex offender, who raped a 12-year-old girl in the Adirondacks in 1995, has been denied parole. Patrick May was sentenced to up to 150 years in prison for attacking the girl named Laura.

The attack took place near Brant Lake in Warren County. May was previously arrested for raping another woman after breaking into her home but served less than two years in prison. Investigators said he also tried to abduct a woman outside a grocery store.

Laura, who is now a prosecuting attorney, and her parents have been organizing letter writing campaigns every two years asking the parole board to keep May behind bars. Laura told NEWS10 in a statement that she is grateful to everyone who wrote letters and to the parole board for making a decision that she said will protect the community.

“I want to thank everyone who wrote letters to the parole board to oppose Patrick May’s release. This morning I received the wonderful news that he was denied parole and will not be eligible again for another two years. I am grateful the parole board made the right decision to protect the community from a violent and repeat offender. Thank you for all of your support through this process. I hope when he is eligible in another two years I can count on the community support again.” Laura

May will be eligible for parole again in June 2024.