NEWCOMB, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, a New York State Forest Ranger made a rescue that didn’t require a call. An assistant ranger encountered an injured hiker during a foot patrol in the area of Lake Colden.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a hiker from Connecticut was found with an unstable lower leg injury along a trail. The assistant ranger splinted the ankle and was joined by fellow rangers to help the 49-year-old to Lake Colden Outpost, where she was transferred to hospital care by helicopter.

Lake Colden is located by Mount Colden and the Avalanche Pass Trail. The trail runs 12.8 miles with an elevation gain of 3,061 feet, in an area also used for camping and backpacking.