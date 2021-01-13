Congresswoman Stefanik votes against Invocation of 25th Amendment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted on January 20 regarding H. Res. 21, which calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who represents New York’s 21st District announced that she voted against the invocation of the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump.
Congresswoman Stefanik stated that the country should focus more on a “safe transfer of power on January 20.”
Congresswoman Stefanik’s full statement regarding her vote is featured below.
We must work together to unify at this challenging time for the American people. This political resolution sets a very dangerous Constitutional precedent and further divides our country. I believe we should focus on ensuring a safe transfer of power on January 20th.
