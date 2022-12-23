ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are many ways to celebrate on New Year’s Day. For some, it’s a time to take a load off, or recover from a night of revelry. For others, the best way to say “hello” to the new year is by getting up high and seeing the world below.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, The Department of Environmental Conservation is set to host “First Day Hikes” across the Adirondacks. The annual pilgrimage serves as a chance to appreciate nature as a new year begins. All of the hikes being held range between 1.5 and 5.5 miles.

“The diverse and mountainous terrain of the Adirondacks lends itself to a variety of excellent First Day Hikes,” said Joe Zalewski, DEC Region 5 Director. “We are grateful to our partners at the Glens Falls Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club, Paul Smith’s College Visitor’s Interpretive Center, and the SUNY College of Environment Science and Forestry Adirondack Interpretive Center for joining us in leading hikes and providing exceptional outdoor experiences for this year’s First Day hikers.”

Hikes are happening all across the Adirondacks. Registration is required, and group sizes are limited. Hikes include:

Prospect Mountain 9 a.m. start time Guided by DEC staff 1.5-mile hike up 1,630 feet Trailhead: Smith Street, village of Lake George 20-person limit Registration: Ben Thomas, benhamin.thomas@dec.ny.gov with “First Day Hike in subject line, or (518) 623-1268

Moxham Mountain 9 a.m. start time Guided by Adirondack Mountain Club 5.5-mile hike up 1,500 feet Group will meet at Edit 21 Park and Ride off the Northway in Lake George 14-person limit Registration: smackey33@verizon.net or (518) 338-8173

Hadley Mountain 9:45 a.m. start time Guided by Adirondack Mountain Club 3.5-mile hike, beginner-friendly Trailhead on Tower Road in Hadley 13-person limit Registration: Megan at megan@adk.org

Heron Marsh Trail 10 a.m. – noon Guided by Paul Smith’s Visitor’s Interpretive Center 3-mile looping walk Heron Marsh 20-person limit Registration: Paul Smith’s website

Camp Santanoni Historic Area 9 a.m. Guided by SUNY ESF Adirondack Interpretive Center 5-mile walk Camp Santanoni Historic Area, Route 28N, Newcomb 50-person limit Registration: Email aic@esf.edu



Cold weather preparation is strongly recommended for every hike on the list. Hikers should come with layered clothing, additional layers, water, snacks, sunglasses, hats, gloves and insulated footwear. Traction devices may also be needed on mountainous terrain.