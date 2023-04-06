SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday night, a group of teenagers from Moreau Community Center’s weekly after-school program found something in the middle of the road. It was a mystery – in an unsuspecting package.

“What made it attractive to them was that it was in a fresh pizza box,” said Cheryl Lawyer, Marketing Director at Moreau Community Center. “Of course, at first there was this big commotion outside, so the teacher in me went, ‘Okay, what’s going on?'”

What was going on: The discovery of a box full of artwork, sitting in the middle of Main Street. Looking back at them from inside the pizza box was a hand-painted likeness of Marilyn Monroe.

That wasn’t all. The “Bulldog Zone” teen group found a pastel picture of a butterfly, along with prints and cutouts of various kinds. Lawyer believes the collection belongs to an advanced art student, likely one who lives in the South Glens Falls area.

On Wednesday, the community center put out a call on Facebook, looking for anyone with information as to who the art might belong to. So far, the post has 40 shares, but no fruitful response.

“We’re a small community. I’m surprised nobody has claimed it. We don’t know where it came from,” Lawyer said.

Anyone with information about the artwork’s owner is encouraged to visit the Moreau Community Center in South Glens Falls, or reach out by phone at (518) 792-6007.

The center’s “Bulldog Zone” teen group sees attendance sometimes capping 100 teenagers from South Glens Falls Central School District. Most of the center’s members are middle school students, who can walk over from Oliver Winch when school gets out. The center is a chance for South Glens Falls area kids to socialize, play games together, and do their homework – and even get a free meal.

“One girl asks me to help with her math homework, and I end up choking on middle school math,” said Lawyer. “It clearly was a need in our community. It came up organically.”

Moreau Community Center is based at 144 Main St. in South Glens Falls.