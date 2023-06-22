SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At Common Roots Brewing Company’s resident nonprofit, a new round of giving is spinning up. The Common Roots Foundation has announced its beneficiaries for spring 2023, which range from school support to arts enrichment across multiple counties.
This spring, $20,000 is being dispersed among 10 organizations that span Saratoga and Warren counties. That money adds to a total of now more than $75,000 given to community projects since 2020.
This spring’s recipients include:
- Bikeatoga
- Funding will be used for the creation of a bike rehabilitation and safety program
- Climb for a Cure
- Further education and outreach for colorectal cancer awareness
- Girls on the Run
- Launch of a new running program operating in South Glens Falls
- Glens Falls Central School District
- Funding will benefit the district backpack program, which feeds 125 students on weekends
- Glens Falls Hospital – Amanda’s House
- Accommodation improvements at Amanda’s House, which houses the families of Glens Falls Hospital patients who have traveled long distances for care
- The Hyde Collection
- Funds for new public programming
- Lake George Association
- Support for the LGA’s algal bloom identification program
- Prospect Center
- Medical and first-aid supplies
- Water Insecurity Correction Coalition
- Support for clean water protection around the Adirondack Park
- YMCA
- Support for community garden and nutrition programs
“Today’s awardees highlight some of the incredible efforts underway in our community to make life a little better, a little easier, a little safer,” said Bert Weber, President of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. “We are lucky to be in a place where so many neighbors are looking out for others. On behalf of the Foundation, thank you for what you do. You are truly making a difference in the lives of so many.”
Next month, the Common Roots Foundation hosts the River Run for the Roots. The run is a 5K benefitting the foundation directly on Saturday, July 8, with registration open now.