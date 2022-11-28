QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents of Glens Falls and Queensbury may be familiar with the aging culvert running under Corinth Road, also known as County Route 28. Warren County is looking to give an upgrade to the route that carries Clendon Brook under the road, and is seeking community input.

Next month, the Warren County Department of Public Works is set to host a public comment meeting on that very topic. On Thursday, Dec. 15, the county will hold a public meeting to discuss and consider proposals on how to go about replacing the existing culvert. The culvert in question is between Corinth Road’s intersections with Sherman Island Road and Van Dusen Road.

The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the West Glens Falls Emergency Squad building, 86 Luzerne Road in Queensbury. The meeting will begin with a short presentation on the state of the culvert, followed by time set aside for public comment and questions. Any inquiries ahead of time can be sent to the Warren County Department of Public Works at (518) 761-6556, or by email to publicinfo@warrencountydpw.com.