QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next week, Warren County Health Services is set to host a panel of local experts for a panel on the impacts of climate change on public health across the county. The panel is part of National Public Health Week.

A panel of voices from Queensbury and Warren County will talk about ongoing efforts to safeguard communities from climate change impacts. Topics include weather changes and how they affect the region, as well as how the spread of disease will change.

The discussion is set from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 at Queensbury Community Center. Additionally, it will be livestreamed on Warren County’s YouTube page, where it will be archived after the broadcast.

“Our changing climate is having wide-ranging effects on the health of residents of our region, and the trends indicate it is going to get worse before it gets better,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “Bringing together this panel to discuss what impacts we will see locally, and what we can do to address them on the local level, is a good step toward raising awareness about this major issue for the future of our region, nation and planet.”

Panelists include Queensbury Clean Energy Community Committee Coordinator Kathy Bozony; Warren County Emergency Services Director Ann Marie Mason; infectious disease physician Dr. Richard Leach; Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer; Warren County Assistant Planner Ethan Gaddy, a member of the county climate task force; and Warren County Public Health Program Coordinator Dan Durkee. The panel was organized by Durkee.