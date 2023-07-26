LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Motors hum through Lake George time and time again in the summer and early fall. This September, classic cars by the dozen will make their way to the village for an annual car show the weekend after Labor Day.

The Adirondack Nationals Car Show returns to Charles R. Wood Festival Commons from Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 7-10. The annual car show features over 1,500 cars, including classics, customs, street rods, trucks, and muscle cars.

The show features vendors, a kids’ coloring contest, daily giveaways and prizes, and fireworks nightly over Lake George. This year’s show welcomes special guests Joe and Amanda Martin of “Iron Resurrection,” a reality TV program where they and a team give aging vehicles a new lease on life.

Tickets are priced at $15. Admission is free for kids under 12.