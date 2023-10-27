LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year on the weekend after Halloween, Adirondack Brewery on Route 9 likes to make a mess. This year, the annual Pumpkin Chuckin’ event will see a full medieval village come to life in Lake George.

Pumpkin Chuckin’ gives the community a chance to dispose of decaying Jack-o-lanterns in style. Visitors are invited to bring their festive pumpkins to be added to a huge pumpkin drop – replacing a catapult used in prior years. Once they dispose of their carefully-made Halloween decor, attendees can enjoy food, drink, and entertainment.

“This started mainly with catapulting pumpkins,” said Adirondack Brewery Owner John Carr. “It’s grown into an event that mixes a medieval village with dancing witches, and more. Now we have more than double the amount of vendors this year.”

The post-Halloween magic is exactly as Carr calls it. This year’s Pumpkin Chuckin’ features an interactive fairy storyteller for kids, a blacksmith forge, medieval battle demonstrations, and craft vendors. The North Creek Witches Dance by Gem Radio Theater will descend from the Adirondacks to put on an all-ages show. Carnival games, rides, and food and beer trucks round out the festivities.

Pumpkin Chuckin’ puts the drop on autumn from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. The festivities are held behind High Peaks Distilling, 1 Canada St. in the village of Lake George. Adirondack Pub & Brewery is also responsible for the recent Lake George Oktoberfest, which raised nearly $11,000 this year for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks.