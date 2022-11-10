WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every holiday season in Warrensburg, trees are arranged and lit to welcome the most wonderful time of the year. This December, the festivities are set to come again.

The 34th annual Christmas in Warrensburgh Indoor Holiday Market & Artisan Fair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The annual festival is held at the River Street Plaza shirt factory, 89 River St. in Warrensburg.

The fair is a showcase of goods of all types, all created by local artisans. Food, crafts, gifts and other items are all welcome. The market is seeking exhibitors to join the fun, at a $20 admission price for businesses – free for nonprofits. Registration can be found through Event Chairperson Teresa Whalen at (518) 466-5497, or taawhalen@yahoo.com.

The market also includes food, hot chocolate, kids craft workshops nad live music.

The Christmas in Warrensburgh celebration is one of many holiday festivities in the North Country this year. In Glens Falls, the former Christkindlmarkt is set to return as the Adirondack Christmas Market.