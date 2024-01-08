LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chill out at Lake George area ice bars later this month. According to LakeGeorge.com, several ice bars will be open for your enjoyment amid the wintery weather.

Polar Ice Bar – Fort William Henry Hotel

Dates open – January 19-21

The Polar Ice Bar will offer a new lakeside restaurant and lounge with ice sculptures, specialty drinks, music, and fire pits, according to LakeGeorge.com. Live music will include Bob Fox, Joe DeFelice, and the Radio Junkies on both January 19 and 20.

Funky Ice Fest – Adirondack Pub and Brewery

Dates open – January 19, 20, and 26, 27

An ice festival will be held by the Adirondack Pub and Brewery in the Lake George Village. In years past, ice sculptures, a piano, a beer pong table, and a plethora of ice bars have been offered. Many of the drinks offered will be from the Adirondack Brewery. For those interested, a BYOV (Bring Your Own Vinyl) event will be offered to enjoy music of your choice throughout the night.

Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge – Sagamore Resort

Dates open – January 19, 20, and 26, 27

At the Sagamore Resort, sip on cocktails with a professionally sculpted bar. Enjoy the vistas of mountains and Dome Island. Igloos will be available to rent for private gatherings and to create memories.