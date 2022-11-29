GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Granville’s annual Lighted Tractor Parade is back for its fifth annual holiday season. Every year, multiple dozens of tractors decorated with holiday lights parade through Granville’s downtown, from Church Street to Main Street and on from now.

Registration is open now for the town’s annual holiday parade. The festivities themselves are set for Friday, Dec. 9, with tractor and float registration open through to Wednesday, Dec. 7. Registration costs $12.24 per float.

The map for the 5th annual Granville Lighted Tractor Parade. (Photo: Town of Granville, N.Y.)

The journey starts at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9, with tractors traveling from Telescope Casual Furniture. The procession travels from there to Church Street, Main Street, Quaker Street and Potter Avenue.

The parade is expected to have over 60 participants – some of whom will take home prizes. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will take home cash prizes of up to $300 each, with gift cards for honorable mentions.

A People’s Choice trophy will also go out. Last year’s winner was a Polar Express train-themed tractor made by the Aldous family. Every year, extra funds from the parade go to local community programs, with this year benefitting Backpacks for Hunger, operated by Granville Central School District. Visitors are encouraged to bring a donation if they can.

For the community coming out to see the lights, Main Street, Quaker Street and Potter Avenue will be busy with more than tractors. Many local businesses serve hot chocolate and other special treats for the parade.